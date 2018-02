 »   » 23న ప్రముఖ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ పెళ్లి.. సినీ ఫక్కీలో కుదిరిన సంబంధం..

English summary

Music composer and singer Ankit Tiwari, known for chartbusters like Teri Galliyan (Ek Villain) and Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqui 2), has found someone to say "Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di" to. The musician is tying the knot on February 23 this year, and his fiancee is Pallavi Shukla, a mechanical engineer.