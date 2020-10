English summary

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap in Payal Ghosh sexual assalut case. Mumbai polices asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. He reched police station at 10 am and left at 6 pm. The cops are further investigating the case. Anurag lawyer released a statement that all allegations levelled against Anurag Kashyap are false and baseless.