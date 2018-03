 »   » జెండా సాక్షిగా ప్రపంచాన్ని మరిచారు.. గాఢమైన కౌగిలి ఆ ఇద్దరు బందీ..

English summary

After a grand wedding in Italy with ace cricketer Virat Kohli, followed by a rushed honeymoon in Finland and two receptions in India, Anushka has been busy with her films, Zero, Sui Dhaaga- Made In India, and Pari. The actress just returned from Bhopal, after shooting for Sui Dhaaga. She was met at the airport by loving hubby. Going by their photos, the two had a happy reunion and were caught sharing a tight hug.