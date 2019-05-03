అర్జున్ కపూర్ మూవీ ‘ఇండియాస్ మోస్ట్ వాంటెడ్’.. ఉగ్రవాది యాసిన్ భక్తల్ గురించేనా?

అర్జున్ కపూర్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం 'ఇండియాస్ మోస్ట్ వాంటెడ్'. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ గురువారం విడుదలైంది. ఇండియా ఒసామాగా పేరొందిన కరుడుగట్టిన ఉగ్రవాదిని పట్టుకునే ఆపరేషన్ చుట్టూ ఈ కథ తిరుగుతుందని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.
ఇందులో అర్జున్ కపూర్ ఇంటలిజెన్స్ పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్గా నటిస్తున్నాడు. మరో ఐదుగురుతో కలిసి... సింగిల్ బుల్లెట్ కూడా పేల్చకుండా 'ఇండియాస్ మోస్ట్ వాంటెడ్' టెర్రరిస్టును ఎలా పట్టుకున్నారనేది ఆసక్తికరంగా తెరకెక్కించినట్లు ట్రైలర్ చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది.
ఈ చిత్రం ఉగ్రవాది యాసిన్ భక్తల్ ఆధారంగా తీస్తున్నారా? సినిమాలో చూపించబోయే టెర్రరిస్టు అతడేనా? అనే ప్రశ్నకు దర్శకుడు రాజ్ కుమార్ గుప్తా ఆసకర సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు. 'మేము కొన్ని రియల్ సంఘటనల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కించాం. ఆ టెర్రరిస్ట్ ఎవరు? ఎవరి ఆధారంగా తీశాం అనేది థియేటర్లో సినిమా చూసిన తర్వాత మీరే డిసైడ్ చేసుకోండి' అన్నారు.
ఇంటలిజెన్స్ డిపార్టుమెంటులో జరిగిన రియల్ ఆపరేషన్ ఇది. సింగిల్ బుల్లెట్ కూడా వాడకుండా అతడిని పట్టుకున్నారు. ఆ సంఘటనలను బేస్ చేసుకుని కథ సాగుతుంది. సినిమా ఆద్యంతం ఆసక్తికరంగా ఉంటటుందని రాజ్ కుమార్ గుప్తా తెలిపారు.
2008లో ఢిల్లీ బాంబు పేలుళ్లు, 2010 వారణాసి పేలుళ్లతో పాటు ఇండియా వ్యాప్తంగా జరిగిన 10 వేర్వేరు బ్లాస్టింగ్స్లో ఉగ్రవాది యాసిన్ భక్తల్ హస్తం ఉంది. 2006లో జరిగిన ముంబై ట్రైన్ బాంబింగ్, 2008లో బెంగుళూరు క్రికెట్ స్టేడియం బయట బాంబు పెట్టడం లాంటి కేసుల్లో నిందితుడుగా ఉన్నారు. 2013లో ఇతడిని ఇండో-నేపాల్ బార్డర్లో పట్టుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఇతడు తీహార్ జైల్లో ఉన్నాడు.
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted trailer was just out yesterday and the storyline revolves around the arrest of one of the most wanted and deadly terrorist in India. His arrest was made without even firing a single bullet and is considered one of the most covert operations ever carried out by five unsung heroes. Director Raj Kumar Gupta was asked if the movie is indeed based on terrorist Yasin Bhatkal's arrest, he said, "I want to say it is inspired by a true event. Who is the terrorist, who have we based the story on you can decide when you go and watch the film in the theatre.''
Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
