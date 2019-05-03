అర్జున్ కపూర్ మూవీ ‘ఇండియాస్ మోస్ట్ వాంటెడ్’.. ఉగ్రవాది యాసిన్ భక్తల్ గురించేనా?

English summary

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted trailer was just out yesterday and the storyline revolves around the arrest of one of the most wanted and deadly terrorist in India. His arrest was made without even firing a single bullet and is considered one of the most covert operations ever carried out by five unsung heroes. Director Raj Kumar Gupta was asked if the movie is indeed based on terrorist Yasin Bhatkal's arrest, he said, "I want to say it is inspired by a true event. Who is the terrorist, who have we based the story on you can decide when you go and watch the film in the theatre.''