English summary

'Bigg Boss' fame Kashmera Shah was trolled online some days back. Now she gave it back to her 'critics' with her latest Instagram photo. In response to her haters she wrote ''I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters''