 »   » సినిమాలకు దూరంగా దీపికా పదుకొన్.. ఆ హీరో కారణంగానే!

English summary

Deepika Padukone is hot property in Bollywood. Her last film, Padmaavat, crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide, but she is in no hurry to sign any new projects. She was supposed to start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama, but the film was put on the backburner owing to her co-star Irrfan's health woes. The actress has no other films in her kitty.