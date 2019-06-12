మొగుడిని ఆటాడిస్తున్న దీపిక పదుకోన్, ఇపుడు రీల్ లైఫ్ భార్యగా కూడా...

English summary

Deepika Padukone joining the team of '83 where she will be playing Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the film. A couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone had confirmed portraying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Roma Bhatia in Ranveer Singh starrrer 83. While Ranveer plays the character of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, it would be really amazing to see his wife portraying his reel wife on silver screen. For the unversed, 83 will be first collaboration of Ranveer and Deepika post their marriage and we're here with the first official picture of Deepika from the sets of 83.