    మొగుడిని ఆటాడిస్తున్న దీపిక పదుకోన్, ఇపుడు రీల్ లైఫ్ భార్యగా కూడా...

    By
    |

    దాదాపు ఐదేళ్ల డేటింగ్ అనంతరం దీపిక పదుకోన్, రణవీర్ సింగ్ గతేడాది వివాహ బంధం ద్వారా ఏకమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. పెళ్లి తర్వాత రణవీర్ సింగ్ పూర్తిగా ఆమె కంట్రోల్‌లోకి వెళ్లిపోయాడని, మొగుడిని దీపిక ఓ ఆట ఆడిస్తోందని ఆ మధ్య సోషల్ మీడియాలో సెటైర్లు కూడా పేలాయి.

    తాజాగా ప్రేక్షకులను ఆశ్చర్య పరుస్తూ దీపిక, రణవీర్ సింగ్ గురించి ఓ న్యూస్ వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. రియల్ లైఫ్‌లో రణవీర్ సింగ్ భార్య స్థానం కొట్టేసిన ఆమె... ఇపుడు అదే హోదాతో అతడి రీల్‌ లైఫ్‌లోకి కూడా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. రణవీర్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న '83' చిత్రంలో అతడి భార్యగా రోమా భాటియా అనే పాత్రలో దీపిక కనిపించబోతోంది.

    నా భార్య పాత్రను నా భార్య తప్ప ఎవరు? బాగా చేస్తారు?

    ‘83' మూవీలో దీపిక పదుకోన్ ఫైనల్ అయిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ విషయాన్ని ఖరారు చేస్తూ... దర్శకుడు కబీర్ ఖాన్ ఈ జంటతో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోలను సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా షేర్ చేశారు. నా భార్య పాత్రను నా భార్య కంటే ఇంకెవరు బెటర్‌గా చేస్తారంటూ కామెంట్ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    వైరల్ అవుతున్న వీడియో

    ‘83' చిత్రంలో దీపిక ఎంపికైన సందర్భంగా ఓ ఫన్నీ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇందులో దీపిక బ్యాట్‌ పట్టి తన భర్తను బంతాట ఆడుకుంటున్నట్లు అందులో ఉండటం గమనార్హం. ఇది చూసిన ఫ్యాన్స్... ఇక రణవీర్‌కు సినిమా సెట్స్‌లో సైతం భార్య పోరు తప్పదు అంటూ సరదా వ్యాఖ్యలు చేస్తున్నారు.

    1983 వరల్డ్ కప్

    1983లో టీమిండియా తొలిసారి క్రికెట్ వరల్డ్ కప్ గెలుపొందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ స్టోరీని బేస్ చేసుకుని ‘83' చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఇందులో రణవీర్ సింగ్ కపిల్ దేవ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా కోసం రణవీర్ సింగ్ కపిల్ దేవ్ శైలిలో బ్యాటింగ్ చేసేందుకు ప్రత్యేక శిక్షణ తీసుకున్నారు.

    ‘83' రిలీజ్ డేట్

    ‘83' చిత్రానికి కబీర్ సింగ్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అనిల్ ధీరూబాయ్ అంబానీకి చెందిన రిలయన్స్ ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ సంస్థ నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఏప్రిల్ 10, 2020లో హిందీతో పాటు తెలుగు, తమిళంలో విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. రణవీర్ సంగ్, కబీర్ ఖాన్ ఇద్దరికీ ఇది తొలి త్రిభాషా చిత్రం.

    English summary
    Deepika Padukone joining the team of '83 where she will be playing Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the film. A couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone had confirmed portraying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Roma Bhatia in Ranveer Singh starrrer 83. While Ranveer plays the character of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, it would be really amazing to see his wife portraying his reel wife on silver screen. For the unversed, 83 will be first collaboration of Ranveer and Deepika post their marriage and we're here with the first official picture of Deepika from the sets of 83.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
