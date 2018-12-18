Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
ranveer singh ranbir kapoor deepika padukone bollywood రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ రణ్బీర్ కపూర్ దీపికా పదుకోన్ బాలీవుడ్
English summary
Deepika moved on with Ranveer and married him on November 14 and 15m this year. They threw three receptions, two in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru. Many eyebrows were raised when Deepika's ex-flame Ranbir did not attend the reception meant for Bollywood celebrities.
Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 22:30 [IST]