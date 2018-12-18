తెలుగు
 రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్ రిసెప్షన్‌కు రాకపోతే ఏంటీ.. దీపిక పదుకోన్

రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్ రిసెప్షన్‌కు రాకపోతే ఏంటీ.. దీపిక పదుకోన్

    కొద్దికాలంగా పీకల్లోతు ప్రేమలో మునిగిన బాలీవుడ్ తారలు దీపికా పదుకోన్, రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ ఇటీవల దంపతులైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. వారి వివాహ విందు ముంబై, బెంగళూరులో ఘనంగా జరిగింది. బాలీవుడ్, ఇతర సినీ పరిశ్రమలకు చెందిన ప్రముఖులు, రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    అయితే తన మాజీ ప్రియుడు రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్ హాజరుకాకపోవడంపై మీడియా అడిగిన ప్రశ్నకు దీపిక స్పందిస్తూ.. నేను అతడితో మాట్లాడలేదు. రిసెప్షన్‌కు ముందు మాట్లాడాను. రణ్‌బీర్ రాకపోవడం నాకు ఆశ్చర్యం కలిగించలేదు. కానీ మా మధ్య సంబంధాలు బాగానే ఉన్నాయి.

    Deepika Padukone on Ranbir Kapoor: I’m not surprised at all

    రణ్‌బీర్‌తోపాటు ఆయన మాజీ ప్రేయసి కత్రినా కైఫ్‌తో దీపికా పదుకోన్‌కు సరైన సంబంధాలు లేవని బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికల కథనం. అందుకే దీపిక రిసెప్షన్‌కు రణ్‌బీర్ హాజరు కాలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. కానీ కత్రినా మాత్రం రిసెప్షన్‌కు వెళ్లి విభేదాలను దూరం చేసింది. కత్రినా రావడం నాకు చాలా సంతోషం కలిగించిందని దీపిక వెల్లడించింది.

    Deepika moved on with Ranveer and married him on November 14 and 15m this year. They threw three receptions, two in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru. Many eyebrows were raised when Deepika's ex-flame Ranbir did not attend the reception meant for Bollywood celebrities.
    Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
