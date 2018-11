 »   » వావ్... దీపిక-రణవీర్ ముంబై రిసెప్షన్ లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది!

English summary

November will always be one of the favourite months for DeepVeer fans as their favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched and they are not going to come out of the celebration mode anytime soon! Tonight, Deepika and Ranveer threw a reception in Mumbai for their near and dear ones and selected media personnel and we're here with their first pictures. Needless to say, they looked every bit elated while posing for the paparazzi and we're sure you would regret not seeing these pictures.