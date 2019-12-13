మనసులో మాట చెప్పిన దీపికా పదుకొణె.. ఆ క్రికెటర్ అంటే ఇష్టమంటూ!

English summary

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has often talked about starting a discourse on mental health, has said we must focus on physical and mental strength equally. She was speaking on the Star Sports’ show Nerolac Cricket Live. “How much we focus on our physical strength; our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important.”