    మనసులో మాట చెప్పిన దీపికా పదుకొణె.. ఆ క్రికెటర్ అంటే ఇష్టమంటూ!

    బాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్ దీపికా పదుకొణె తన ఫేవరేట్ క్రికెటర్ గురించి చెప్పింది. ఆమె నటించిన చిత్రం 'చపాక్‌'. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్‌లో పాల్గొంటున్న దీపికా.. ఇటీవల ఓ క్రికెట్‌ లైవ్‌ షోలో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్‌ 'ది వాల్' రాహుల్‌ ద్రావిడ్‌ తన ఫేవరెట్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ అని ఆమె తెలిపింది. తన భర్త రణ్‌వీర్‌ సింగ్‌తో కలిసి తాను క్రికెట్ మ్యాచ్‌లు చూస్తానని పేర్కొంది.

    తనకు నప్పే కథలను ఎంచుకుని కెరీర్‌ను సాఫీగా సాగిస్తున్న దీపిక.. తన అద్భుత నటనతో అశేష అభిమాన వర్గాన్ని సంపాదించింది. దీపికాకు క్రీడలంటే కూడా చాలా ఇష్టం. దీపికా పదుకొణె స్వతహాగా బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ క్రీడాకారిణి కూడా. అప్పుడప్పుడూ క్రికెట్ మ్యాచ్‌లు కూడా చూస్తూ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తుంటుంది దీపిక పదుకొనె. ఐపీఎల్ ప్రారంభంలో బెంగళూరు రాయల్ చాలెంజర్స్ జట్టుకు బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌గా కూడా వ్యవహరించింది దీపికా పదుకొణె.

    Deepika Padukone Special Interest On Rahul Dravid

    యాసిడ్‌ దాడి బాధితురాలు లక్ష్మి అగర్వాల్‌ జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం 'చఫాక్‌'. మేఘనా గుల్జార్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. వచ్చే ఏడాది జనవరి 10న ఈ సినిమా విడుదలకానుంది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ఈ సినిమా ట్రైలర్‌కు ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి విశేష స్పందన వచ్చింది.

    భారత క్రికెటర్‌ దిగ్గజం కపిల్‌ దేవ్‌ బయోపిక్ తెరకెక్కతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీనికి '83'గా నామకరణం చేశారు. ఈ సినిమాలో రణవీర్‌ సింగ్‌ కపిల్‌ దేవ్‌ పాత్రలో కనిపించనుండగా.. ఆయన సతీమణి రోమీ భాటియా పాత్రలో దీపికా నటిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has often talked about starting a discourse on mental health, has said we must focus on physical and mental strength equally. She was speaking on the Star Sports’ show Nerolac Cricket Live. “How much we focus on our physical strength; our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important.”
    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
