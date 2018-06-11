 »   » ‘ధడక్’ ట్రైలర్: జాహ్నవిపై మీరూ మనసు పారేసుకోవడం ఖాయం!

English summary

Janhvi & Ishaan starrer Dhadakmovie trailer unveiled. Dhadak is a journey of young, pure, unconditional and a fierce first love that fights fate.Meet Madhukar and Parthavi, two young and passionate individuals who make a safe haven of their own when they fall in love. But as their love grew, so did their problems when their families reject their love. Torn between society and families, their fate becomes uncertain but their love stands strong.