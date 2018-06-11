 »   » ‘ధడక్’ ట్రైలర్: జాహ్నవిపై మీరూ మనసు పారేసుకోవడం ఖాయం!

‘ధడక్’ ట్రైలర్: జాహ్నవిపై మీరూ మనసు పారేసుకోవడం ఖాయం!

    ‘ధడక్’ ట్రైలర్: జాహ్నవిపై మీరూ మనసు పారేసుకోవడం ఖాయం!

    బాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకులు మాత్రమే కాదు, దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న శ్రీదేవి అభిమానులంతా ఎదురు చూస్తున్న చిత్రం 'ధడక్'. ఈ సినిమా ద్వారా ఆమె వారసురాలు జాహ్నవి కపూర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా తెరంగ్రేటం చేయబోతోంది. అతిలోక సుందరిగా కీర్తికెక్కిన శ్రీదేవి నుండి అందాన్ని పునికి పుచ్చుకుందని ఇప్పటికే ప్రశంసలు అందుకున్న జాహ్నవి... తల్లి నుండి నట వారసత్వాన్ని ఏమేరకు అందిపుచ్చుకుంది? మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో తేలనుంది. తాజాగా విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది.

    అదరగొట్టిన జాహ్నవి

    అదరగొట్టిన జాహ్నవి

    ట్రైలర్ చూసిన వారంతా... జాహ్నవి పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్, అందం చూసి ఫిదా అయిపోతున్నారు. తొలి సినిమాయే అయినా జాహ్నవి పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని, ముఖ్యంగా హావ భావాలు పలికించిన తీరు సూపర్బ్.... అనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    ఇషాన్ ఖట్టర్

    ఇషాన్ ఖట్టర్

    ‘ధడక్'లో జాహ్నవికి జోడీగా షాహిద్ కపూర్ సోదరుడు ఇషాన్ ఖట్టర్ నటించాడు. జాహ్నవి, ఇషాన్ ఒకరికొకరు పోటీ పడి నటించినట్లు ఉందని, ముఖ్యంగా ఇషాన్ ఖట్టర్ ఎనర్జీ లెవల్స్ మెస్మరైజింగా ఉందని అంటున్నారు.

    అంచనాలు పెంచిన ట్రైలర్

    ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రంగా ‘ధడక్' తెరకెక్కించారు. శశాంక్ ఖైతాన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈచిత్రానికి కరణ్ జోహార్ నిర్మాత. ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. ముంబై, కోల్‌కతా బ్యాక్‌డ్రాపులో ఈ చిత్రం సాగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది. జులై 20న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    సైరాట్ రీమేక్

    సైరాట్ రీమేక్

    మరాఠి హిట్ మూవీ ‘సైరాట్' రీమేక్‌గా ‘ధడక్' చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. మరాఠీలో ప్రాంతీయ చిత్రంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ మూవీ అప్పట్లో 100 కోట్ల వసూలు చేసి చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది. ధడక్ కూడా బాలీవుడ్ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి ఫలితాలు ఇస్తుందనే నమ్మకం వ్యక్తం అవుతోంది.

    English summary
    Janhvi & Ishaan starrer Dhadakmovie trailer unveiled. Dhadak is a journey of young, pure, unconditional and a fierce first love that fights fate.Meet Madhukar and Parthavi, two young and passionate individuals who make a safe haven of their own when they fall in love. But as their love grew, so did their problems when their families reject their love. Torn between society and families, their fate becomes uncertain but their love stands strong.
