తెలుగు
 »   » మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న సొనాలి బింద్రే.. కష్టాల్లో వీడని ఆ నలుగురు.. అక్కడే మకాం..

మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న సొనాలి బింద్రే.. కష్టాల్లో వీడని ఆ నలుగురు.. అక్కడే మకాం..

    అందాల నటి సొనాలి బింద్రే మెటాస్టిక్ క్యాన్సర్‌ అనే అరుదైన వ్యాధితో బాధపడుతూ మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అమెరికాలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఆమె తన ఆరోగ్యపరిస్థితిని ఎప్పటికప్పుడు తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ అకౌంట్ ద్వారా పంచుకొంటున్నారు. సొనాలి చికిత్స గురించి తన భర్త గోల్డి బెహల్ కూడా సమాచారం అందిస్తున్నారు. క్యాన్సర్‌తో బాధపడుతున్నప్పటికీ ఆమె చూపుతున్న మనోధైర్యం అందరికీ స్పూర్తినిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా ఫ్రెండ్ షిప్ డే‌ను పురస్కరించుకొని ఇటీవల ఓ సందేశాన్ని పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    కష్టాల్లో వీడని నా స్నేహితులు

    తన స్నేహితులైన దియా మిర్జా, సుసాన్ ఖాన్, గాయత్రి ఒబెరాయ్, జానీస్ సిక్వేరాలకు గురించి ఉద్వేగకరమైన సందేశాన్ని సొనాలి పంపించారు. సంతోషకరమైన జీవితంలోనే కాదు.. కష్టాల్లోనూ నా స్నేహితులు అండగా ఉంటారు అని సొనాలి బింద్రే పేర్కొన్నారు. నాకు ఎప్పుడూ వీరంతా అద్భుతమైన సపోర్ట్‌ను అందిస్తుంటారు అని తెలిపారు.

    నా ప్రపంచంలో వారే

    జీవితంలో ప్రతికూల సమయంలో అండగా నిలిచిన నా నలుగురు స్నేహితులకు థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పుకొంటున్నాను. ఇంతకు ముందు చెప్పాను. ఇప్పుడు కూడా మరోసారి చెబుతున్నాను. నా ప్రపంచంలో నాకు మంచి ఫ్రెండ్స్ ఉన్నారు. థ్యాంక్యూ సో మచ్ గాయత్రి, సుసాన్, దియా మిర్జా, జానీస్. మీరంతా ఫ్రెండ్ షిప్ డేను సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకోవడానికి వచ్చినందుకు. మీపై నా ప్రభావం బలంగా పడిందేమో అని జోక్ చేస్తూ సొనాలి ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టింది.

    మీకు స్పెషల్ థ్యాంక్స్

    అమెరికాలో ఉన్న తనతో కలిసి నాకు మళ్లీ ఉత్తేజాన్ని కలిగించారు. జానీస్‌కు స్పెషల్ థ్యాంక్స్. నాతో సున్నితంగా, అప్యాయంగా మాట్లాడింది. ఆమె మాటలు నాకు మరింత ఉత్సాహాన్ని ఇచ్చాయి అని జానీస్ సీక్వెరాపై ప్రశంసలు గుప్పించింది.

    ఎల్లవేళలా రుణపడి ఉంటాను

    నా మనోధైర్యానికి అదనపు బలంగా నిలిచారు. నైతికంగా మూలస్థంభాలుగా మారిన నా స్నేహితులకు రుణపడి ఉంటాను. కష్ట సమయాల్లో నా వెంట ఉండటమే కాకుండా నాకు అన్ని రకాల సహాయాన్ని చేస్తూ మద్దతిచ్చారు. వాళ్లకు ఎంత బిజీ షెడ్యూల్స్ ఉన్నప్పటకీ వాటిని పక్కన పెట్టి నా కోసం వచ్చారు. ఒంటరిగా వదిలి వెళ్లడానికి ఏ మాత్రం ఆలోచించడం లేదు. అది నిజమైన స్నేహానికి నిదర్శనం అని సోనాలి పేర్కొన్నది.

    English summary
    Sonali Bendre is currently battling metastic cancer and is in the US for her treatment. The actress is responding well to chemotherapy and is stable, as her husband Goldie Behl informed her fans in a tweet a while back.The actress refuses to let cancer dampen her spirit, and chooses to instead "switch on the sunshine". The sunshine being of course, apart from her family, her close friends- Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
