 »   » మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న సొనాలి బింద్రే.. కష్టాల్లో వీడని ఆ నలుగురు.. అక్కడే మకాం..

English summary

Sonali Bendre is currently battling metastic cancer and is in the US for her treatment. The actress is responding well to chemotherapy and is stable, as her husband Goldie Behl informed her fans in a tweet a while back.The actress refuses to let cancer dampen her spirit, and chooses to instead "switch on the sunshine". The sunshine being of course, apart from her family, her close friends- Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.