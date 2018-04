 »   » ఇంటి అద్దె కట్టలేకపోయా.. గడ్డు పరిస్థితులతో తల్లడిల్లా.. కేవలం 500లతో.. దిశాపటానీ

English summary

With no godfather in the industry, battling constant rejections and struggling to make it to the celluoid to bagging the role of the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2', Disha Patani has come a long way. Her latest outing has turned out to be the biggest opener of 2018 and is being appreciated by the audience. With Baaghi 2 successfully running in the theatrical screens, Disha recently gave an interview to media where she spoke about her 'struggling days', doing a sequel and much more.