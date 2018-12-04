తెలుగు
2.0 ఎఫెక్ట్... ఆ ప్లాపుతో షాకైన డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు, పరిస్థితి మారుతుందా?

    అమీర్ ఖాన్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, కత్రినా కైఫ్ లాంటి బాలీవుడ్ బిగ్ స్టార్స్ నటించిన 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఎంత దారుణమైన పరాజయం చవి చూసిందో ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పక్కర్లేదు. ఈ సినిమాను కొనుగోలు చేసిన డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు, ఎగ్జిబిటర్లు 60% నుంచి 70% మేర నష్టోపోయారు.

    ఆ సినిమా ప్లాప్ ఎఫెక్టుతో... 2.0 సినిమా రిలీజ్ సమయంలో నార్త్ బెల్ట్ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు, ఎగ్జిబిటర్ల మధ్య ఊహించని పరిణామాలు చోటు చేసుకున్నాయి. నిమిమమ్ గ్యారంటీ అగ్రిమెంటుపై సంతకం పెట్టేందుకు కొందరు ఎగ్జిబిటర్లు వెనకాడారు. ఆ అగ్రిమెంటు నచ్చని వారు డిసెంబర్ 21న విడుదలయ్యే 'కేజీఎఫ్' చిత్రాన్ని ప్రదర్శించేందుకు తలొగ్గారు.

    పరిస్థితి పూర్తిగా మారిపోయింది

    అయితే 2.0 సినిమా విడుదల తర్వాత పరిస్థితి పూర్తిగా మారిపోయింది. నార్త్ బెల్ట్‌తో పాటు సౌత్, ఓవర్సీస్ ఇలా విడుదలైన అన్ని ఏరియాల్లో రజనీకాంత్, అక్షయ్ కుమార్, శంకర్ కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన ఈచిత్రం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద అదరగొడుతోంది.

    ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో నెలకొన్ని పరిస్థితిపై తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్

    ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్ట్ తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ఆసక్తికర ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' సినిమా ప్లాపుతో భారీ నష్టాలు ఏర్పడటంతో నార్త్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఒక ఆందోళనకర వాతావరణం కనిపించింది. అయితే 2.0 విడుదల తర్వాత పరిస్థితి మళ్లీ నార్మల్ స్థితికి వస్తోందని తెలిపారు.

    డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లలో నూతనోత్సాహం

    త్వరలో కేదార్‌నాథ్, జీరో, కెజిఎఫ్, సింబా చిత్రాలు విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రసీమ మళ్లీ పుంజుకోవాలని తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ఆకాంక్షించారు. 2.0 మూవీ కలెక్షన్లు ఇస్తున్న ఉత్సాహంతో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు, ఎగ్జిబిటర్లలో నూతనోత్సాహం నెలకొనడంతో పాటు మున్ముందు వచ్చే సినిమాలపై హోప్ పెరిగింది.

    హిందీలో రూ. 100 కోట్లు క్రాసైన 2.0

    2.0 చిత్రం హిందీ వెర్షన్ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద రూ. 100 కోట్ల మార్కును క్రాస్ అయింది. 5 రోజుల్లో రూ. 111 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. ఓపెనింగ్స్ కాస్త తక్కువగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ శని, ఆదివారాల్లో బిజినెస్ పుంజుకుంది. పాజిటివ్ మౌత్ టాక్ స్ప్రెడ్ అవ్వడంతో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు, ఎగ్జిబిటర్లలో సినిమాపై నమ్మకం మరింత పెరిగింది.

    "Distribution and exhibition sectors in joyous mood... #2Point0 brings abundant cheer... Boosts morale of exhibitors, who were shocked after the disastrous response to #TOH... Optimism is back... Hope #Kedarnath, #Zero, #KGF and #Simmba brighten up the scenario further!" taran Adarsh tweeted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
