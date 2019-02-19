తెలుగు
    ఇద్దరి మధ్య ముదిరిన ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం.. లేటు వయసులో ఘాటుగా.. బీచ్‌ రొమాన్స్!

    బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు, దర్శకుడు, నిర్మాత పర్హాన్ అక్తర్‌ లేటు వయసులో ఘాటైన ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం నడిపిస్తున్నాడు. తన మొదటి భార్య అధునా భబానితో 2016లో విడిపోయిన తర్వాత నటి శిబానీ దండేకర్‌తో ప్రేమలో పడ్డ పర్హాన్ కొంతకాలంగా ఆమెతో డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నాడు.

    ఈ జంట తమ రిలేషన్‌ను నెక్ట్స్ లెవల్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లాలని నిర్ణయించుకున్నారట. ఈ ఏడాది వీరి పెళ్లి జరుగబోతున్నట్లు టాక్. కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితమే తమ రిలేషన్ గురించి అఫీషియల్‌గా వెల్లడించిన ఈ జంట రొమాంటిక్ చేష్టలతో సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌ఛల్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    మెక్సికోలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న ఫర్హాన్-శిబాని

    మెక్సికోలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న ఫర్హాన్-శిబాని

    ప్రస్తుతం పర్హాన్ అక్తర్-శిబానీ దండేకర్ మెక్సికోలో వెకేషన్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇక్కడ బీచ్ ఒడ్డున రొమాంటిగా గడుపుతున్నామంటూ అభిమానులకు సంకేతాలు పంపుతున్నారు. వీరి వ్యవహారం సోషల్ మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అవుతోంది.

    ఇద్దరూ ముదుర్లే

    ఇద్దరూ ముదుర్లే

    ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్ వయసు 44, శిబానీ దండేకర్ వయసు 38. అక్తర్ ఇంతకు ముందు తనకంటే ఏడేళ్లు వయసులో పెద్దదైన హెయిర్ స్టైలిస్ట్ అధునా భబానీని 2000 సంవత్సరంలో ప్రేమ వివాహం చేసుకుని 16 ఏళ్ల కాపురం అనంతరం విడిపోయాడు.

    వివాహం ఎప్పుడు?

    వివాహం ఎప్పుడు?

    ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్, శిబానీ దండేకర్ ప్రస్తుతం కలిసి సహజీవనం చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే పెళ్లి ఎప్పుడనే విషయం మాత్రం ఇంకా వెల్లడించలేదు. 2019లోనే వీరి వివాహం జరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్

    మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్

    గతేడాది ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జోనస్, రణవీర్ సింగ్, దీపిక పదుకోన్ ప్రేమ వ్యవహారాలు హాట్ టాపిక్ అవ్వగా పెళ్లితో వాటికి తెరపడింది. ఇప్పుడు బాలీవుడ్ మీడియాలో ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్, శిబానీ గురించిన వార్తలే ఎక్కువగా కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.

    'Love is in the air' for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. From posting pictures of their PDA on social media to dropping mushy comments on each other's posts, the couple are painting the town red with their romance. The lovebirds who recently made their relationship 'Insta-official', are currently holidaying in Mexico and spending some quality time with each other. Farhan and Shibani recently shared some glimpses of their romantic vacation on their Instagram page.
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
