ఇద్దరి మధ్య ముదిరిన ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం.. లేటు వయసులో ఘాటుగా.. బీచ్‌ రొమాన్స్!

'Love is in the air' for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. From posting pictures of their PDA on social media to dropping mushy comments on each other's posts, the couple are painting the town red with their romance. The lovebirds who recently made their relationship 'Insta-official', are currently holidaying in Mexico and spending some quality time with each other. Farhan and Shibani recently shared some glimpses of their romantic vacation on their Instagram page.