సుశాంత్ నీవు లేవు.. కానీ నీ మ్యాజిక్ వెంటాడుతుంది.. ఎమ్ఎస్.ధోనికి నాలుగేళ్లు

English summary

Three months after the death of Bollywood young hero Sushant Singh Rajput, his memories are still fresh in his mind. No matter how many innovative films Sushant has made in Bollywood, only one film has given him enough recognition for his career. Same with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It has been four years since the release of this film based on the life of former Team India captain MS Dhoni. Fans are emotional on this occasion .. says that your magic is still haunting.