    గణేష్ నిమజ్జనం 2019: వర్షంలో తడుస్తూనే డాన్స్ చేసిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్

    By
    |

    బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, అతని కుటుంబం గణేష్ చతుర్థిని ప్రతి ఏటా ఎంతో ఘనంగా, భక్తి శ్రద్దలతో జరుపుకుంటారు. ముస్లిం కుటుంబం అయినప్పటికీ ప్రతి ఏటా సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ కుటుంబంలో ఈ వేడుక తప్పకుండా జరుగుతుంది. సల్మాన్ సోదరి అర్పితా ఖాన్ కొన్నేళ్ల క్రితం ప్రారంభించిన ఈ సాంప్రదాయం ఇప్పటికీ కొనసాగుతోంది.

    ఎప్పటిలాగే ఈ ఏడాది కూడా అర్పితా ఖాన్ తమ నివాసంలో గణేష్ విగ్రహాన్ని ప్రతి ష్టించి ఘనంగా చతుర్థి వేడుకలు నిర్వహించారు. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, ఇతర కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ఈ వేడుకలో ఉత్సాహంగా పాల్గొన్నారు. ముంబై సముద్ర తీరంలో మూడో రోజు నిమజ్జన కార్యక్రమం జరిగింది.

    Ganpati Visarjan: Salman Khan Dances With Joy Despite The Rain

    గణేష్ నిమజ్జన వేడుకలో కూడా సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ పాల్గొని సందడి చేశారు. నృత్యం చేస్తూ విఘ్నేశ్వరుడిని సాగనంపారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ఈ వేడుకల్లో పాల్గొనడాన్ని చాలా మంది స్వాగతించగా... కొందరు మతపరైమన కామెంట్లతో విమర్శించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan's Ganpati Dance In Heavy Rains !! . . #MumbaiRains (#GanpatiVisarjan 2019) . . . . . #dabangg3 #beingstrong #beinghuman #GaneshChaturthi

    సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ కుటుంబంలో భిన్నమతాల నుంచి వచ్చిన వారు ఉన్నారని చెప్పక తప్పదు. తండ్రి సలీమ్ ఖాన్ ముస్లిం కాగా, ఆయన హిందూ మతానికి చెందిన సుశీల చరక్‌ను పెళ్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత సలీమ్ ఖాన్ క్రిస్టియన్ మతానికి చెందిన హెలెన్ రిచర్డ్‌సన్ రెండో వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. సలీమ్ ఖాన్-సుశీల చరక్ దంపతుల సంతానమే సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, సొహైల్ ఖాన్, అల్వీరా ఖాన్. అల్వీరా ఖాన్ వివాహం హిందూ మతానికి చెందిన అతుల్ అగ్నిహోత్రితో జరిగింది. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ మరో సోదరి అర్పితా ఖాన్ వివాహం కూడా ఆయుష్ శర్మతో జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Salman Khan and his family is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost joy and grandeur. Though, it's Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, who started celebrating this festival despite being brought up in a Muslim family. Every year, the entire Khan family come together to celebrate this festival keeping all the religious barrier aside. Sadly, there are a few people, who felt Salman shouldn't take part in Ganesh utsav and targeted the superstar with mean comments. It all happened when Salman Khan was caught dancing during Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai. Check out the video below..
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
