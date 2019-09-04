గణేష్ నిమజ్జనం 2019: వర్షంలో తడుస్తూనే డాన్స్ చేసిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్

English summary

Salman Khan and his family is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost joy and grandeur. Though, it's Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, who started celebrating this festival despite being brought up in a Muslim family. Every year, the entire Khan family come together to celebrate this festival keeping all the religious barrier aside. Sadly, there are a few people, who felt Salman shouldn't take part in Ganesh utsav and targeted the superstar with mean comments. It all happened when Salman Khan was caught dancing during Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai. Check out the video below..