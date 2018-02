 »   » శ్రీదేవి ఎర్ర చీరలో అందంగా ఉంది, ప్రశాంతమైన మరణం, ఇక శాశ్వత శాంతి!

Rows & rows of people standing in queues for hours, some with flowers, others with pictures, it was overwhelming to see d love & respect for Ma’am Sridevi🙏 both richly deserved & generously showered! A celebrated life indeed❤️ #prayermeet

Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!🙏

Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace. 😢

