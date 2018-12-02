తెలుగు
 »   » దీపిక-రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ పార్టీలో బాలీవుడ్ తారాలోకం: చుమ్మా చుమ్మా అంటూ మెగాస్టార్ డాన్స్!

దీపిక-రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ పార్టీలో బాలీవుడ్ తారాలోకం: చుమ్మా చుమ్మా అంటూ మెగాస్టార్ డాన్స్!

By
    కొత్త దంపతులు దీపిక పదుకోన్, రణవీర్ సింగ్ తమ సినీ కొలిగ్స్ కోసం ముంబైలో గ్రాండ్ వెడ్డింగ్ పార్టీ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. నిన్నరాత్రి ఇక్కడి గ్రాండ్ హయత్‌లో జరిగిన వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షనకు బాలీవుడ్ తారాలోకం మొత్తం దిగి వచ్చింది.

    అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, రేఖ, హేమా మాలిని, జయా బచ్చన్, అనిల్ కపూర్, కత్రినా కైఫ్, అనుష్క శర్మ, షారుక్ ఖాన్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, మరికొందరు టాప్ సెలబ్రిటీలతో పాటు సినీ ప్రముఖులంతా హాజరయ్యారు. రణవీర్ సింగ్ బ్లాక్ టుక్సెడో, దీపిక పదుకోన్ జుహెయిర్ మురాద్ రెడ్ గౌనులో అందరి దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించారు.

    దీపిక-రణవీర్ లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది

    రణవీర్ ధరించిన బ్లాక్ టుక్సెడో ప్రముఖ డిజైనర్లు రోహిత్, రాహుల్ డిజైన్ చేశారు. ఇక దీపిక జుహెయిర్ మురద్ రెడ్ గౌనులో ఏంజెల్‌లా కనిపించింది.

    అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఫ్యామిలీ

    దీపిక, రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్లో అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, జయా బచ్చన్ ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, శ్వేతా బచ్చన్.

    చుమ్మా చుమ్మా పాటకు మెగాస్టార్ డాన్స్

    ఈ సందర్భంగా జరిగిన పార్టీలో బాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ‘చుమ్మా చుమ్మా' పాటకు డాన్స్ చేశారు.

    షారుక్ ఖాన్‌తో రణవీర్ డాన్స్

    షారుక్ ఖాన్, మలైకా అరోరాతో కలిసి రణవీర్ సింగ్ ‘చయ్య చయ్య' పాటకు డాన్స్ చేయడంతో వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీ మరింత సందడిగా మారింది.

    సైఫ్ కరీనా దంపతులు

    దీపిక పదుకోన్, రణవీర్ సింగ్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీలో సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్, కరీనా కపూర్ దంపతులు.

    జాహ్నవి కపూర్

    దీపిక పదుకోన్, రణవీర్ సింగ్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీలో బాలీవుడ్ అప్ కమింగ్ స్టార్ జాహ్నవి కపూర్.

    తండ్రితో సారా అలీ ఖాన్

    తండ్రి సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్‌తో కలిసి దీపిక-రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీలో మెరిసిన సారా అలీ ఖాన్.

    కోహ్లి లేక సింగిల్‌గా అనుష్క

    భర్త విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో జరుగుతున్న క్రికెట్ టోర్నమెంటుకు వెళ్లడంతో.... బాలీవుడ్ నటి అనుష్క శర్మ సింగిల్‌గా ఈ పార్టీకి హజరయ్యారు.

    సినీయర్ స్టార్స్

    బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ స్టార్స్ రేఖ తదితరులతో కలిసి దీపిక, రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీలో విద్యాబాలన్.

    షారుక్, సోనూ సూద్

    దీపిక పదుకోన్, రణవీర్ సింగ్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ పార్టీలో షారుక్ ఖాన్, సోనూ సూద్

    English summary
    Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's wedding reception for their industry friends is going on in full swing and we're here with the inside pictures and videos from the same. In one of the inside videos, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen shaking legs on the dance floor and guess who else was spotted with the newly-weds? None other than Amitabh Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan! We also got our hands on a few inside pictures from the party, in which DeepVeer can be seen posing with Rekha and other guests.
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
