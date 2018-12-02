 »   » దీపిక-రణవీర్ వెడ్డింగ్ పార్టీలో బాలీవుడ్ తారాలోకం: చుమ్మా చుమ్మా అంటూ మెగాస్టార్ డాన్స్!

English summary

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's wedding reception for their industry friends is going on in full swing and we're here with the inside pictures and videos from the same. In one of the inside videos, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen shaking legs on the dance floor and guess who else was spotted with the newly-weds? None other than Amitabh Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan! We also got our hands on a few inside pictures from the party, in which DeepVeer can be seen posing with Rekha and other guests.