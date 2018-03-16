 »   » జాక్వలైన్ మోహినీ అవతారం.. ఏక్.. దో.. తీన్.. అంటూ..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
jacqueline fernandez madhuri dixit ek do teen baaghi 2 జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ మాధురి దీక్షిత్ ఏక్ దో తీన్ భాగీ2
Bollywood has been on a relentless spree, of recreating hit 90's songs, such as Tamma Tamma and Hawa Hawaii. And now, another iconic song will be recreated, Ek Do Teen. The first look of the song is out. In the picture, Jacqueline is seen striking a familiar pose of Madhuri, waiting for her lover to arrive.
Story first published: Friday, March 16, 2018, 15:17 [IST]