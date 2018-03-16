 »   » జాక్వలైన్ మోహినీ అవతారం.. ఏక్.. దో.. తీన్.. అంటూ..

జాక్వలైన్ మోహినీ అవతారం.. ఏక్.. దో.. తీన్.. అంటూ..

బాలీవుడ్‌లో అందాల తార మాధురీ దీక్షిత్ డ్యాన్సులతో అదరగొట్టిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. 80, 90 దశకాల్లో మాధురీ డ్యాన్స్ చేసిన పాటలు అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందాయి. అందులో ప్రధానంగా చెప్పుకోదగినది తేజాబ్ చిత్రంలో ఏక్, దో, తీన్ పాట. ఈ పాటకు ప్రేక్షకులు చిత్తయిపోయారంటే అతిశయోక్తి కాదు. తాజాగా ఆమె నటించిన పాటపై ప్రస్తుతం గ్లామర్ క్వీన్ జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ సెప్పుులు వేశారు.

భాగీ2 చిత్రం కోసం మాధురీ దీక్షిత్ ఏక్ దో, తీన్ పాటను ఇటీవల జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్‌పై చిత్రీకరించారు. ఆ పాటకు సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌ను తాజాగా జాక్వలైన్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ పోస్టుకు మంచి స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.

Bollywood has been on a relentless spree, of recreating hit 90's songs, such as Tamma Tamma and Hawa Hawaii. And now, another iconic song will be recreated, Ek Do Teen. The first look of the song is out. In the picture, Jacqueline is seen striking a familiar pose of Madhuri, waiting for her lover to arrive.
