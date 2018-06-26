 »   » అర్జున్ కపూర్ బర్త్ డే.. నువ్వే మా బలం అంటూ ఎమోషనల్ అయిన జాన్వీ, అన్షుల!

    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో అర్జున్ కపూర్ 33 వ జన్మ దినం నేడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అర్జున్ కపూర్ కు శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువలా వస్తున్నాయి. అర్జున్ కపూర్ పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా అతడి చెల్లెల్లు అన్షులా, జాన్వీ కపూర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. ఈ సందర్భమగా వీరిద్దరూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎమోషనల్ గా పోస్టులు పెట్టారు.

    అన్నయ్యతో చిన్నతనంలో ఆడుకుంటున్న ఫోటోని షేర్ చేసిన అన్షులా అర్జున్ కపూర్ కు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేసింది. కష్టపడే తత్వం, ఆత్మ స్థైర్యం నీ సొంతం. నువ్వు మనసున్న వ్యక్తివి. కష్టాల్లో ఉన్నప్పుడు అండగా నిలిచేది నీవే అంటూ అన్షులా పేర్కొంది. హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే అన్నయ్య అంటూ జాన్వీ కపూర్ ఇంస్టాగ్రామ్ లో పోస్ట్ చేసింది. నీవే మా బలం అని పేర్కొంది.

    Janhvi Kapoor and Andhula wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

    అతిలోక సుందరి శ్రీదేవి మరణించాక అర్జున్ కపూర్ తన తండ్రి కుటుంబానికి బాగా దగ్గరయ్యాడు. జాన్వీ, ఖుషి లకు అండగా నిలిచాడు. దీనితో వీరి మధ్య ఎమోషనల్ గా బంధం బలపడింది.

    Happy birthday Bhai ❤️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way❣️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor 😘💥💯 #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes 👀

    A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Jun 25, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

    You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤️

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

    Janhvi Kapoor and Andhula wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. He is the reason for my strength says Janhvi
