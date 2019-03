‘గే’ అంటే నచ్చదా? మీతో మాకు ఇబ్బందే... స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ సంచలనం!

English summary

"It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation. It is up to me. What I have a problem with is that there's a level of homophobia and that really bothers me because that's to me is sick. I mean you can talk about what you think my sexuality is, that is your prerogative, but if you are commenting and making gay sound bad that's when I have a problem because that means you have a sick mind, an uninformed mind, and an uneducated thought process." Karan Johar said.