ఒక్క మాటతో నా ప్రతీ ఎమోషన్స్‌ను చంపేసింది.. 25 ఏళ్ల బంధం గంగలో.. కరణ్ జోహర్

By
    ప్రముఖ నటి కాజోల్‌తో గతంలో చోటుచేసుకొన్న వివాదాన్ని దర్శకుడు కరణ్ జోహార్ మరోసారి గుర్తుచేసుకొన్నారు. తాజాగా కాఫీ విత్ కరణ్ కార్యక్రమానికి కాజోల్, అజయ్ దేవగన్ హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తమ మధ్య జరిగిన వివాదాన్ని సానుకూలంగా పరిష్కరించుకొన్నారు. ఓ సినిమా రిలీజ్ సందర్భంగా అజయ్, కరణ్ మధ్య భారీగా వివాదం చోటుచేసుకొన్నది. వారి మధ్య వివాదం ఏమిటంటే..

    కరణ్, అజయ్ వివాదం

    కరణ్ జోహర్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఏ దిల్ హై ముష్కిల్, అజయ్ దేవగన్ చిత్రం శివాయ్ ఓకే రోజు రిలీజ్ అయ్యాయి. శివాయ్ సినిమాను చెత్త కామెంట్లు చేసి తన చిత్రాన్ని ప్రశంసించాలని ప్రముఖ క్రిటిక్ కమల్ ఆర్ ఖాన్‌తో కరణ్ చెప్పినట్టు ఓ వీడియో బయటకు రావడం వివాదంగా మారింది. ఈ వివాదంపై కాజోల్ తీవ్రంగ స్పందించడంతో కరణ్ కంగు తిన్నాడు.

    హీరోయిన్ కాజోల్ కామెంట్లపై

    నాపై కాజోల్ దారుణంగా కామెంట్ చేయడంతో నేను షాక్ గురయ్యాను. కాజోల్ అంటే నాకు ఎంతో అభిమానం. కానీ ఒక్క కామెంట్‌తో నా ఎమోషన్స్‌ను చంపేసింది. ఆమెతో ఉన్న 25 ఏళ్ల అనుబంధం ఒక్క మాటతోనే పోయింది.

    ముఖం చూడొద్దని అనుకొన్నాను

    కాజోల్ కామెంట్‌తో నేను ఆమె ముఖాన్ని చూడవద్దని అనుకొన్నాను. ఆమె కనిపించినా ముఖం చాటేసుకొన్నాను. మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా షోలో ఎదురుపడ్డాం. ఆమె వైపు చూడాలంటే నాకు మనసు అంగీకరించలేదు. ఆ రోజులు నాకు చాలా దారుణంగా అనిపించేవి అని కరణ్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    నేను క్షమాపణ చెప్పడంతో

    కాజోల్‌పై ఎంత ద్వేషం ఉన్నా ఆమె అంటే నాకు సాఫ్ట్ కార్నర్ ఉండేది. ఆమెపై ఈగ వాలనియకుండా చూసుకొనే వాడిని. ఆ సమయంలో కాజోల్‌కు దూరంగా ఉండలేక నేను క్షమాపణ చెప్పాను. అంతటితో మా మధ్య వివాదం తొలిగిపోయింది అని కరణ్ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఈ విషయాలన్నింటిని కరణ్ తన ఆత్మకథ అన్ సూటబుల్ బాయ్‌లో పేర్కొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Karan Johar revealed that when he and Kajol were not on talking terms, he looked through her at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Karan said "She was the one who mattered to me but now it's over. I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years."
