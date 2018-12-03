Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Karan Johar revealed that when he and Kajol were not on talking terms, he looked through her at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Karan said "She was the one who mattered to me but now it's over. I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years."