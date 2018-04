 »   » ఎంత కాలం ఒంటరిగా? మరో వ్యక్తితో జీవితాన్ని ప్రారంభించబోతున్న హీరోయిన్!

English summary

Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal last night on April 3, 2018 as the duo visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house for a small get together. The family get together was also attended by Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan. Reports state that Karisma and Sandeep will soon make their relationship official and are only waiting for Sandeep's divorce with his wife Arshita to get settled, and will make their relationship public right after that.