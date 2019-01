 »   » మైనస్ డిగ్రీ ఉష్ణోగ్రత.. బికినిలో సముద్రంలోకి కత్రినా.. ఏం జరిగిందో తెలుసా!

View this post on Instagram

Happy first new year day 🌟🦄💃. location - the English Channel water temp-0 degrees Lessons for the new year - best to swim in sea in the summer months. 2 - listen to ur elders ( esp about swimming in the sea only in summer months ). 3 - never envy others , everyone has their own struggles , we are all in this together . 4 - try to keep your mind where your body is , not ahead of it or behind it .

