English summary

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail after a court in Jodhpur convicted him of killing two blackbucks 19 years ago. He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. Salman will now have to approach the Rajasthan High Court in order to get bail since his punishment exceeds three years, meaning he will spend tonight in jail. In this occassion, Tollywood celebrity Kona Venkat supproted Salman. but netizen reacted negitively to his tweet.