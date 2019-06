‘సాహో’ ప్లాప్ అంటూ నెగెటివ్ ప్రచారం... డబ్బు తీసుకుని ఇపుడు మాట మార్చాడా?

Many people are saying that I have changed my opinion about #Saaho for money. But actually I have changed my opinion after the survey result. For me the teaser is still a computer game. But if ppl like it then film is going to be a hit and I am always with the choice of public.

I confirm that #Saaho will become a hit and Prabhas will become one of the big star in the Bollywood also. It’s really very good that Bollywood will get one super star who is equally popular in south also.

English summary

"I confirm that #Saaho will become a hit and Prabhas will become one of the big star in the Bollywood also. It’s really very good that Bollywood will get one super star who is equally popular in south also. Many people are saying that I have changed my opinion about #Saaho for money. But actually I have changed my opinion after the survey result. For me the teaser is still a computer game. But if ppl like it then film is going to be a hit and I am always with the choice of public." KRK tweeted.