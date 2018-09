View this post on Instagram

It’s certainly official. Jason and I have chosen to share the intimate story of our surrogacy journey as a way to normalize and embrace fertility possibilities for everyone. Please do read and share the piece. It’s not easy but achievable. Luminous souls Sufi and Soleil are expanding us in ways we never thought possible...and catching me by surprise as I grow into motherhood. Takes a village, and I am grateful for all your love and support(I’m going to be leaning on some of you for mama night outs and baby-sitting backup as I complete my book) Thanks @bombaytimes and @bazinga_ent @aligphoto for the images Fab MUH @JoMakeupArtist and as always @preetasukhtankar for all the support and baby styling 😜) Stand back world: here comes Soufflé (Sufi plus Soleil equals the best dish in the universe) Click on link to read about our surrogacy journey.

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT