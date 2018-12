 »   » #మీటూ: మీ వద్ద ఆధారాలున్నాయా? నోటికాడి కూడు లాగేస్తారా? ఫ్యామిలీ పరిస్థితేంటి?

English summary

Sonu Nigam said at Agenda Aaj Tak, "I haven't had enough opportunity to speak on this subject. I myself am a witness to how power is misused. I said #MeToo ten years ago, when a journalist kept harassing me. He had told a director that if he [the director] worked with me, he [the journalist] would kill himself." Sonu defended Anu Malik on the platform, saying, "If you say, 'Anu Malik met me this morning', that's fine. You accused him without any proof; let's accept that too. Had he [Anu Malik] wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there's no proof, right? Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik's name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?"