రియా చక్రవర్తి! నీవు మహానటివే కావొచ్చు.. మా వద్ద ఆ రేంజ్ యాక్టింగ్ వద్దు.. ఎన్సీబీ 55 ప్రశ్నలతో షాక్

English summary

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) files criminal case on Rhea Chakraborty over Drug Links. Earlier, NCB registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. In this juncture, NCB investigating with 55 questions to Rhea Chakraborty over drug links.