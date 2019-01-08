తెలుగు
 నరేంద్ర మోడీ పాత్ర నాకంటే ఎవరూ బాగా చేయలేరు: పరేష్ రావల్

నరేంద్ర మోడీ పాత్ర నాకంటే ఎవరూ బాగా చేయలేరు: పరేష్ రావల్

    భారత ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కబోతున్న బయోపిక్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఇటీవల విడుదలైంది. మోడీ పాత్రను ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఓమంగ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సందీప్ సింగ్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    అయితే ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ చూసిన అనంతరం... బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ నటుడు పరేష్ రావల్ స్పందించారు. మోడీ పాత్రను తనకంటే బాగా ఎవరూ చేయలేరని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఇలా అనడం ద్వారా వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ లుక్ అంతగొప్పగా ఏమీలేదని చెప్పకనే చెప్పారు ఈ సీనియర్ యాక్టర్.

    PM Modi biopic

    వాస్తవానికి నాలుగేళ్ల క్రితమే నరేంద్ర మోడీ బయోపిక్ అనౌన్స్ చేశారు. మోడీ పాత్ర పరేష్ రావల్‌తో చేయించాలనుకున్నారు. కారణం ఏమిటో తెలియదు కానీ ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుంచి ఆయన తప్పుకున్నారు. ఇపుడు వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్‌తో ఈ బయోపిక్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    మెడీ బాల్యం, ఛాయ్ వాలా స్థాయి నుంచి ప్రధాన మంత్రిగా ఎదిగిన క్రమం.... రాజకీయాల వైపు ఎలా వచ్చారు? గుజరాత్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా, ఆపై దేశ ప్రధానిగా ఎన్నిక కావడం వెనక పరిణామాలు ఏమిటి? లాంటి ముఖ్యమైన విషయాలు ఈ చిత్రంలో చూపిస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది.

    English summary
    After Vivek Oberoi dropped the poster of his film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paresh Rawal, who announced his film on the Prime Minister last year, repeated his year-old statement, "No one can pull off the role better than me."
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 21:12 [IST]
