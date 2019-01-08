 »   » నరేంద్ర మోడీ పాత్ర నాకంటే ఎవరూ బాగా చేయలేరు: పరేష్ రావల్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
vivek oberoi narendra modi omung kumar bollywood paresh rawal వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ నరేంద్ర మోడీ ఓమంగ్ కుమార్ బాలీవుడ్ పరేష్ రావల్
English summary
After Vivek Oberoi dropped the poster of his film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paresh Rawal, who announced his film on the Prime Minister last year, repeated his year-old statement, "No one can pull off the role better than me."
Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 21:12 [IST]