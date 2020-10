రిచా చద్దాకు పాయల్ ఘోష్ భేషరతు క్షమాపణ, పరువు నష్టం కేసు ఉపసంహరణ

English summary

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has given shock to Payal Ghosh over defamatory comments. After this contraversy, Richa has filed a defamation case on Payal Ghosh. In this situation Payal Ghosh has given an undertaking to the Bombay High court and tendered unconditional apology to Richa. After this development Justice AK Menon disposed off the defamation suit Chadha filed on Payal.