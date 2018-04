 »   » వివాదం: తాగుబోతు హీరోయిన్ అంటూ ఆమెపై మెగాస్టార్ బిగ్ బి ఫ్యాన్స్ ఫైర్!

English summary

At a recent media interaction when Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on the shocking Kathua rape incident, the superstar condemned the act by calling it 'disgusting'. He was quoted as saying, "Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it. (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it,"