తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    సక్సెస్ పొగరు తలకెక్కింది.. అందుకే దారుణంగా దెబ్బ తిన్నా.. యువ హీరో రియలైజేషన్

    By
    |

    స్వర్గీయ స్మితాపాటిల్, హీరో రాజ్ బబ్బర్ దంపతుల వారసుడిగా బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించిన ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్ కెరీర్ రేసులో వెనకపడి పోయాడు. జానే తూ.. యా జానే నా చిత్రంతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న ఈ యువ హీరో వెండి తెరకు దూరమయ్యాడు. అయితే తన తప్పు తెలుసుకొన్న ప్రతీక్ ఇప్పుడు కెరీర్‌ను గాడిలో పెట్టేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు. సక్సెస్‌తో తలకు పొగరు ఎక్కడంతో కెరీర్ ప్రమాదంలో పడిందని అన్నారు.

    ఇటీవల మీడియాతో ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. నా తొలి సినిమా విడుదలైనప్పుడు నా వయసు కేవలం 19 సంవత్సరాలే. ఆ సమయంలో నాకు యాక్టింగ్ చేయాలని, లేదా నటుడు కావాలనే ఆసక్తి కూడా లేదు. సినిమాలో నటించడమంటే డబ్బులు ఇచ్చి వినోదాన్ని పొందడం అనే భావనతో ఉండే వాడిని అని ప్రతీక్ అన్నారు.

    Prateik Babbar realisation: success went to my head

    నా తొలి సినిమాతోనే సక్సెస్ రావడంతో నాకు అర్ధం కాలేదు. విజయాన్ని తలకు ఎక్కించుకొన్నాను. దాంతో అవకాశాలు దూరమయ్యాయి. అదంతా నా అవివేకంతోనే జరిగాయని తెలుసుకొన్నాను అని అన్నారు.

    2008లో సినిమా పరిశ్రమలోకి వచ్చిన ప్రతీక్ ధోబీ ఘాట్, దమ్ మారో దమ్, ఉమ్రికా, భాగీ 2, ముల్క్ అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటించాడు. ప్రస్తుతం రజనీకాంత్‌తో దర్బార్ చిత్రంలో ఓ విలన్ పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నాడు.

    English summary
    Actor Prateik Babbar says there is a big shift in his approach towards his work, and so, he does not take any opportunities for granted. He said, Initially, the success went to my head so much that I lost it... I was young and to an extent immature as well
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue