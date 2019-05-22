సక్సెస్ పొగరు తలకెక్కింది.. అందుకే దారుణంగా దెబ్బ తిన్నా.. యువ హీరో రియలైజేషన్

స్వర్గీయ స్మితాపాటిల్, హీరో రాజ్ బబ్బర్ దంపతుల వారసుడిగా బాలీవుడ్లోకి ప్రవేశించిన ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్ కెరీర్ రేసులో వెనకపడి పోయాడు. జానే తూ.. యా జానే నా చిత్రంతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న ఈ యువ హీరో వెండి తెరకు దూరమయ్యాడు. అయితే తన తప్పు తెలుసుకొన్న ప్రతీక్ ఇప్పుడు కెరీర్ను గాడిలో పెట్టేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు. సక్సెస్తో తలకు పొగరు ఎక్కడంతో కెరీర్ ప్రమాదంలో పడిందని అన్నారు.
ఇటీవల మీడియాతో ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. నా తొలి సినిమా విడుదలైనప్పుడు నా వయసు కేవలం 19 సంవత్సరాలే. ఆ సమయంలో నాకు యాక్టింగ్ చేయాలని, లేదా నటుడు కావాలనే ఆసక్తి కూడా లేదు. సినిమాలో నటించడమంటే డబ్బులు ఇచ్చి వినోదాన్ని పొందడం అనే భావనతో ఉండే వాడిని అని ప్రతీక్ అన్నారు.
నా తొలి సినిమాతోనే సక్సెస్ రావడంతో నాకు అర్ధం కాలేదు. విజయాన్ని తలకు ఎక్కించుకొన్నాను. దాంతో అవకాశాలు దూరమయ్యాయి. అదంతా నా అవివేకంతోనే జరిగాయని తెలుసుకొన్నాను అని అన్నారు.
2008లో సినిమా పరిశ్రమలోకి వచ్చిన ప్రతీక్ ధోబీ ఘాట్, దమ్ మారో దమ్, ఉమ్రికా, భాగీ 2, ముల్క్ అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటించాడు. ప్రస్తుతం రజనీకాంత్తో దర్బార్ చిత్రంలో ఓ విలన్ పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నాడు.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
