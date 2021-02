నీ దేశానికి వెళ్లిపో.. లేకుంటే నీపై గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ చేస్తాం.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు బెదిరింపులు

English summary

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra revealed in Unfinished: She gets gang rape threats and racism. Earlier she mentioned in her unfinished that red handedly caught to her aunt while romancing with boyfriend. Priyanka Chopra memoir Unfinished released on February 9. In ther Memoir revealed sensational things in her book. On director misbehaved with Priyanka Chopra. And asked strip off her clothes, he revealed panties should be seen: Directors attitude revealed in Unfinished.