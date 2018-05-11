 »   » కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురైన బాలీవుడ్ నటి జాక్వలైన్.. సల్మాన్ ఇంటి నుంచి వెళ్తూ..

English summary

The team of Race 3 was in high spirits at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence last night, where they partied till dawn. Jacqueline Fernandez also let her hair down at the bash, but unfortunately, her car met with an accident on the way back. Reports that the accident took place at around 2.45am in Carter Road, Bandra, when Jacqueline's car hit an autorickshaw. No one was injured, although the headlights of Jacqueline's car were damaged.