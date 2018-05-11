 »   » కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురైన బాలీవుడ్ నటి జాక్వలైన్.. సల్మాన్ ఇంటి నుంచి వెళ్తూ..

కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురైన బాలీవుడ్ నటి జాక్వలైన్.. సల్మాన్ ఇంటి నుంచి వెళ్తూ..

బాలీవుడ్ నటి జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. గత రాత్రి (మే4న) జరిగిన రేస్3 సినిమా యూనిట్ అనంతరం ఇంటికి తిరిగి వెళ్తుండగా ముంబైలో బాంద్రాలో ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. జాక్వలైన్ ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారు ఓ ఆటో రిక్షాను ఢీకొట్టగా ఈ ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకొన్నది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో జాక్వలైన్ కారు హెడ్‌లైట్స్ పగిలిపోయాయి. ఆ ఘటనలో ఎవరూ గాయపడలేదని పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు.

సల్మాన్ ఇంటిలో పార్టీ

సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన రేస్3 చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సల్మాన్ నివాసం గెలాక్సీ అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌లో పార్టీ జరిగింది. చిత్ర యూనిట్‌తోపాటు జాక్వైలైన్ ఆ పార్టీకి హాజరై అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. రాత్రి 2 గంటల వరకు ఈ పార్టీ జరిగింది.

పార్టీ అనంతరం యాక్సిడెంట్

పోలీసుల కథనం ప్రకారం... సల్మాన్ నివాసంలో పార్టీ ముగిసిన తర్వాత జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ ఇంటికి తీరుగుముఖం పట్టింది. సుమారు 2.45 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో బాంద్రాలోని కార్టర్ రోడ్‌లో ఆటోరిక్షాను జాక్వలైన్ కారు ఢీకొట్టింది. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన కేసు నమోదు చేశామని పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు.

యాక్సిడెంట్ వార్త నిజమే

కారు ప్రమాదంపై జాక్వలైన్‌ను సంప్రదించగా.. యాక్సిండెట్ జరిగిన మాట వాస్తవమే. ఆటో రిక్షా డ్రైవర్ మద్యం సేవించి వాహనాన్ని నడుపుతున్నారు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఎవరూ గాయపడలేదు. పోలీసులు సంఘటనాస్థలానికి చేరుకొని కేసు నమోదు చేశారు అని జాక్వలైన్ వివరణ ఇచ్చారు.

హాలీవుడ్ యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్ టామ్ స్ట్రూథర్స్

యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రేస్3 చిత్రం రూపొందుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి హాలీవుడ్ యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్ టామ్ స్ట్రూథర్స్ ఫైట్స్ కంపోజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సల్మాన్, జాక్వలైన్‌తోపాటు బాబీ డియోల్, డైసీ షా, అనిల్ కపూర్, సాకీబ్ సలీం, ఫ్రెడ్డీ దారువాలా తదితరులు నటించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ మే 15 రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం 2018 రంజాన్ రోజున విడుదలకు సిద్దమవుతున్నది.

English summary
The team of Race 3 was in high spirits at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence last night, where they partied till dawn. Jacqueline Fernandez also let her hair down at the bash, but unfortunately, her car met with an accident on the way back. Reports that the accident took place at around 2.45am in Carter Road, Bandra, when Jacqueline's car hit an autorickshaw. No one was injured, although the headlights of Jacqueline's car were damaged.
Story first published: Friday, May 11, 2018, 17:27 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2018
