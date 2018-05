English summary

"Nobody rapes anyone in this film industry. It's all consensual and voluntary. In this, I fully support Sarojji. At least she has spoken her mind and let the world know the truth. People in Bollywood don't speak out the truth about the casting couch although it is happening right here in front of their eyes. They feel they are making their way up why should they bother with what's happening around them? I really admire Sarojji for letting the world know the reality that they have to face every day. Sarojji has seen what goes here. I totally agree with her," Rakhi Sawant said.