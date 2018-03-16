 »   » వర్మను అంత మాటనేసిందేంటి?: రాధికా ఆప్టే సంచలన కామెంట్..

వర్మను అంత మాటనేసిందేంటి?: రాధికా ఆప్టే సంచలన కామెంట్..

RGV పైన విజ్రుబించిన రాధిక...!

బాలీవుడ్ బోల్డ్ బ్యూటీ రాధికా ఆప్టే.. మరోసారి బోల్డ్ స్టేట్‌మెంట్‌తో వార్తల్లోకి ఎక్కింది. నటి నేహా ధూపియా షో కోసం ఆమె ఇచ్చిన తాజా ఇంటర్వ్యూలో చాలానే బోల్డ్ స్టేట్‌మెంట్స్ ఇచ్చింది. అందులో మచ్చుకు కొన్ని ప్రోమోలో వదలగా.. అవి కాస్త ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. ముఖ్యంగా దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మపై ఆమె చేసిన కామెంట్ హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా మారింది.

ఆర్జీవి.. రిటైర్‌ అయితే బెటర్:

ఆర్జీవి.. రిటైర్‌ అయితే బెటర్:

ఇప్పుడున్న దర్శకుల్లో ఏ డైరెక్టర్ అర్జెంటుగా రిటైర్‌మెంట్ ప్రకటిస్తే బాగుంటదనుకుంటున్నారు అన్న ప్రశ్నకు.. మరో ఆలోచన లేకుండా 'ఆర్జీవి' అని చెప్పేశారు రాధికా. ఆయన అలాంటి సినిమాలు చేస్తున్నారు మరి.. అనేది ఆమె వాదన. అంటే, ఆయన పని అయిపోయిందనేగా రాధికా ఫీలింగ్.

తెలుగుకు పరిచయం చేసింది వర్మనే..

తెలుగుకు పరిచయం చేసింది వర్మనే..

రాధికా ఆప్టేను రక్త చరిత్ర సినిమా ద్వారా తెలుగు తెరకు పరిచయం చేసింది వర్మనే కావడం గమనార్హం. ఆ తరువాత ధోని చిత్రంతో కోలీవుడ్‌కు వచ్చింది. కబాలి చిత్రంలో రజనీకాంత్‌కు జంటగా నటించి పాపులారిటీని తెచ్చుకుంది.

చెంప పగలగొట్టిందట..

చెంప పగలగొట్టిందట..

కాగా, ఇదే 'షో'లో ఓ సౌత్ ఇండస్ట్రీ నటుడిపై కూడా రాధికా సంచలన కామెంట్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సెట్ లో అడుగుపెట్టిన తొలిరోజే.. ఓ నటుడు తన కాలుపై అతని కాలుతో రుద్దాడని, దీంతో సహించలేక అతని చెంప పగలగొట్టానని ఆమె చెప్పారు. ఈ 'షో'కి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వీడియో బయటకొస్తే.. రాధికా ఇంకెన్ని సంచలన కామెంట్స్ చేసిందో తెలుస్తుంది.

అప్పట్లో అనురాగ్ కూడా..

అప్పట్లో అనురాగ్ కూడా..

రాధికా ఆప్టే సంగతి పక్కనపెడితే.. అప్పట్లో బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ కూడా రాంగోపాల్ వర్మపై ఇలాంటి కామెంటే చేశారు. ఒక 'షో'లో వర్మ గురించి ప్రస్తావన వచ్చినప్పుడు.. 'ఆయనొకప్పుడు ఉండేవారు.. ఇప్పుడు లేరు' అంటూ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. వర్మ తనకు శత్రువు కాదంటూనే ఆయన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

English summary
Radhika Apte is a no-nonsense girl, and she has proven this point yet again. When asked to name an actor or a filmmaker she thinks should retire, Apte quipped "Ram Gopal Varma", without a moment's hesitation. She also gives a reason behind her choice: “He’s made such phenomenal films!”
Story first published: Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
