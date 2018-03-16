 »   » వర్మను అంత మాటనేసిందేంటి?: రాధికా ఆప్టే సంచలన కామెంట్..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
radhika apte sensational comments bollywood tollywood radhika apte slapped ramgopal varma rgv రాధికా ఆప్టే సంచలన కామెంట్స్ బాలీవుడ్ టాలీవుడ్ రాధికా ఆప్టే చెంపదెబ్బ ఆర్జీవి రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ
English summary
Radhika Apte is a no-nonsense girl, and she has proven this point yet again. When asked to name an actor or a filmmaker she thinks should retire, Apte quipped "Ram Gopal Varma", without a moment's hesitation. She also gives a reason behind her choice: “He’s made such phenomenal films!”
Story first published: Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:53 [IST]