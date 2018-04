 »   » మాజీ ప్రియుడికి దగ్గరవుతున్న దీపికా పదుకొన్..

English summary

Before her romance with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was the talk of the town. They started seeing each other in 2008, during the shooting of their film, Bachna Ae Haseeno. They broke many hearts, when they parted ways in 2009. However, they still remained friends, and still created magic in their films. the former couple is set to reunite for an event. The former couple will walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a fashion show. The designer announced their collaboration on Instagram.