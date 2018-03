English summary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marriage on cards. Ranveer and Deepika's parents have already met to finalise the wedding date. Apparently, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone flew down from Bengaluru to Mumbai last week for the same. Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, away from the prying eyes of the media, a la Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.