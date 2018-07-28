Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
ranveer singh deepika padukone destination wedding lake como italy రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ దీపికా పదుకొన్ డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్ లేక్ కోమో ఇటలీ
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have sparked frenzied speculation that they are tying the knot this year. If the grapevine is to be believed, the DeepVeer wedding will take place on November 10. Sources said that "Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination.
Story first published: Saturday, July 28, 2018, 10:15 [IST]