తెలుగు
 దీపికా, రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ పెళ్లి.. గుట్టుచప్పుడుగా 'డెస్టినేషన్‌'కు ఏర్పాట్లు!

Posted By:
    బాలీవుడ్ తారలు రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్, దీపికా పదుకొన్ పెళ్లిపై ఇటీవల కాలంలో రకరకాల రూమర్లు వస్తున్నాయి. నిశ్చిత్తార్థం జరిగిపోయింది. ఈ ఏడాది పెళ్లి జరుగుతుంది అనే వార్తలు హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి వార్తలకు బలం చేకూర్చే విధంగా దీప్‌వీర్ (అభిమానులు ముద్దుగా పిలుచుకొనే పేరు) వివాహం ఈ ఏడాది నవంబర్‌లో జరుగుతుంది అనే వార్తను బాలీవుడ్ వర్గాలు కన్ఫర్మ్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

    ఇటలీ వేదికగా డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్

    దీపికా, రణ్‌వీర్ తమ పెళ్లికి సంబంధించిన ఏర్పాట్లలో మునిగిపోయారని తెలుస్తున్నది. వీరి పెళ్లి విరాట్ కోహ్లి, అనుష్క శర్మ వివాహం మాదిరిగానే డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్‌గా జరుగబోతుందట. ఇటలీలో వీరి పెళ్లికి కావాల్సిన ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయనేది బాలీవుడ్ పత్రిక కథనంలో వెల్లడించింది.

    నవంబర్ 10 డేట్ ఫిక్స్

    అంతేకాకుండా రణ్‌వీర్, దీపికా పెళ్లి ఇటలీలోని లాంబార్డీలోని లేక్ కోమోలో నవంబర్ 10న నిర్వహించేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. లేక్ కామో సహజసిద్ధమైన ప్రకృతి అందాలకు నిలయమని పేర్కొంటారు. ఉత్తర ఇటలీలోని ఆల్ప్స్ పర్వతాలకు చేరువగా ఉంటుంది.

    లేక్ కోమోలో పెళ్లికి ఏర్పాట్లు

    రణ్‌వీర్, దీపికా పెళ్లి డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్‌గా ఇటలీలోని లేక్ కోమోలో జరుగుతుంది. అందుకు సంబంధించిన ఏర్పాట్లు, అతిథులకు వసతి, ఇతర కార్యక్రమాలను ఏర్పాటు చేస్తున్నాం అని వారి సన్నిహితులు ధృవీకరించారు. త్వరలోనే అధికారికంగా వెల్లడించడానికి అవకాశం ఉంది. మీడియాకు దూరంగా ఈ పెళ్లి నిరాడంబరంగా జరిగేలా చర్యలు తీసుకొంటున్నారు.

    వర్క్, లైఫ్ బ్యాలెన్స్ చేస్తున్నా

    పెళ్లిని దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకొని దీపిక, రణ్‌వీర్ తమ ప్రాజెక్టులను త్వరలో పూర్తి చేసుకోవడం, కొన్నింటికి ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది కలుగకుండా ముందస్తు షెడ్యూల్స్ ఏర్పాటు చేసుకోవడం లాంటివి చేస్తున్నారట. ఇటీవల బాలీవుడ్ మీడియాతో రణ్‌వీర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. లైఫ్‌ను వర్క్‌ను బ్యాలెన్స్ చేస్తున్నాం అని చెప్పడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have sparked frenzied speculation that they are tying the knot this year. If the grapevine is to be believed, the DeepVeer wedding will take place on November 10. Sources said that "Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 28, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2018
