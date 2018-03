English summary

The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple has lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the 'No Camera Zone' inside the premises of the 11th century and ASI protected lord Shiva shrine. The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced in social media featuring Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone.