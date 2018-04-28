 »   » అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి హిందీ రీమేక్ రైట్స్ రేటు తేలిస్తే షాకే!

అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి హిందీ రీమేక్ రైట్స్ రేటు తేలిస్తే షాకే!

2017లో సంచలనం విజయం సాధించిన అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి బాలీవుడ్‌ రీమేక్‌కు చకచకా ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి సందీప్‌రెడ్డి వంగా దర్శకత్వం వహించడం విశేషం. తెలుగులో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పోషించిన పాత్రకు ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పట్టారు. బాలీవుడ్‌లో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పాత్రను షాహీద్ కపూర్ చేయడానికి రెడీ అవుతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్ర రీమేక్ హక్కులను భారీ మొత్తం చెల్లించి నిర్మాతలు అశ్విన్ వార్దే, మురాద్ ఖేతాని సొంతం చేసుకొన్నట్టు బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికల కథనం.

అయితే అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి చిత్ర రీమేక్ హక్కుల కోసం చెల్లించిన సొమ్ము అంశం బాలీవుడ్‌‌లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. సౌత్‌లో దిమ్మతిరిగే హిట్ కొట్టిన ఈ చిత్రం హక్కుల కోసం నిర్మాతలు ఏకంగా రూ.7 కోట్లు చెల్లించినట్టు సమాచారం. షాహీద్ కపూర్ పక్కన కొత్త హీరోయిన్‌ను ఎంపిక చేసే ప్రక్రియపై దృష్టిపెడుతూనే.. మరో ముగ్గురు టాప్ హీరోయిన్లతో చర్చలు జరుపుతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.


తెలుగులో దాదాపు రూ.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం తమిళంలో కూడా రీమేక్ అవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి వర్మ అనే టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో చియాన్ విక్రమ్ కుమారుడు ధ్రువ్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ధ్రువ్ తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు పరిచయం అవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

English summary
2017s biggest Telugu hits was Arjun Reddy. Now that Shahid Kapoor has officially stepped into Vijay Devarakonda’s shoes. Reports suggest that Producers Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani paid a whopping Rs 7 crore to acquire the remake rights of Arjun Reddy. This movie made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, the film also proved to be a massive success as it hit the Rs 50 crore mark.
Story first published: Saturday, April 28, 2018, 17:39 [IST]
