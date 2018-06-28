తెలుగు
ధూమ్4లో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్.. విలన్ పాత్రలో ఎవరంటే..

    బాలీవుడ్ కండల వీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌ను ధూమ్4 చిత్రం కోసం సంప్రదించినట్టు వచ్చిన వార్తలపై యష్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ స్పందించడానికి నిరాకరించింది. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన రేస్3పై మిశ్రమ స్పందన వ్యక్తమైనప్పటికీ.. కలెక్షన్ల పరంగా మంచి వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సల్మాన్‌తో యష్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ అధినేత ఆదిత్య, చోప్రా సమావేశమై ధూమ్4 చిత్రంలో నటించే విషయంపై క్లారిటీ తీసుకొన్నట్టు మీడియాలో కథనాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి.

    గతంలో ధూమ్ సిరీస్‌లో హృతిక్ రోషన్, అమీర్ ఖాన్ నటించిన పాత్రను సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ పోషించేందుకు సిద్ధమైనట్టు సమాచారం. సల్మాన్ విలన్‌ పాత్రలో కనిపించడం లేదు. కానీ ముఖంపై గాటు, పొడవాటి జుట్టుతో కనిపిస్తారు అని కథనాల్లో పేర్కొన్నారు. ధూమ్3 దర్శకత్వం వహించిన విజయ్ కృష్ణ ఆచార్య ఈ చిత్రానికి డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరించనున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం అమీర్‌ఖాన్‌తో థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రానికి విజయ్ ఆచార్య దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh in Dhoom 4

    ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా రూపొందించే ఈ చిత్రంలో రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ కూడా నటిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రలో రణ్‌వీర్ కనిపిస్తారు. ధూమ్4 చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన కొంత భాగాన్ని దుబాయ్‌లో షూట్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసి 2020లో రిలీజ్ చేయాలనుకొంటున్నట్టు మీడియాలో వార్తలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి.

    YRF boss Aditya Chopra and Salman closed the deal earlier this week following the box office success of the star’s latest film, Race 3. Salman was a new addition to the franchise, and if he actually ends up starring in Dhoom 4, it will be in a role along the lines of Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan’s from the series’ previous installments. Salman will not be playing an antagonist, the report says, but will sport a scar and long hair. The film will be partially shot in Dubai by returning director Vijay Krishna Acharya.
