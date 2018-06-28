English summary

YRF boss Aditya Chopra and Salman closed the deal earlier this week following the box office success of the star’s latest film, Race 3. Salman was a new addition to the franchise, and if he actually ends up starring in Dhoom 4, it will be in a role along the lines of Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan’s from the series’ previous installments. Salman will not be playing an antagonist, the report says, but will sport a scar and long hair. The film will be partially shot in Dubai by returning director Vijay Krishna Acharya.