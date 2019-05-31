భారత్ మూవీకి కోర్టు చిక్కులు.. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ సినిమా టైటిల్ వివాదం..

బాలీవుడ్ కండల వీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం భారత్. ఈ సినిమా విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్న సమయంలో చిక్కుల్లో పడటం మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. భారత్ టైటిల్ను ఉపయోగించడంపై అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టులో పిటిషన్ దాఖలుచేశారు. భారత్ అనే పదాన్ని మూవీ టైటిల్ వాడకూడదనే అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. దేశానికి సంబంధించిన పేరు, సింబల్స్ ఇతర అంశాలను ఉపయోగించవద్దనే చట్ట నిబంధననకు వ్యతిరేకంగా భారత్ టైటిల్ను వాడుకొన్నారు అని పిటిషన్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.
చట్ట నిబంధనలు దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకొని భారత్ టైటిల్ను మార్చాలి. వాణిజ్య ప్రయోజనాలకు దేశం పేరు ఉపయోగించకూడదు అని వారు పిటిషన్లో పేర్కొన్నారు. సల్మాన్ ఈ టైటిల్ను ఉపయోగించుకోవడం దేశ ప్రజల మనోభావాలను కించపరచడమే అని పిటిషన్లో తెలిపారు. భారత్ చిత్రంలోని ట్రైలర్లో ఉన్న కొన్ని వివాదాస్పద డైలాగ్స్ను కూడా తొలగించాలని వారు డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నారు.
దక్షిణ కొరియాలో సినీ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్న ఆడ్ టు మై ఫాదర్ చిత్రానికి రీమేక్ భారత్. ఈ చిత్రానికి విశాల్, శేఖర్ సంగీతం, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ జూలియస్ పాకియం, సినిమాటోగ్రఫి జార్జ్ సీ విలియమ్స్, రామేశ్వర్ ఎస్ భగత్ ఎడిటర్గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం జూన్ 5వ తేదీన రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.
అలీ అబ్బాస్ జాఫర్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న భారత్ చిత్రానికి సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, అతుల్ అగ్నిహోత్రి, భూషణ్ కుమార్ నిర్మాతలు. ఈ చిత్రంలో టబు, జాక్రీ ష్రాఫ్, దిశా పటానీ, సునీల్ గ్రోవర్, సొనాలి కులకర్ణి, నోరా ఫతేహీ తదితరులు ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు.
After upping our anticipation levels by dropping some interesting posters and teaser of Bharat, the makers have now released the official motion poster of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of this year, Bharat reunites the magical trio- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar after their last blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
