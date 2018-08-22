తెలుగు
సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ప్రియురాలి బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ.. గమ్మత్తైన పాత్రలో..

    రుమేనియాకు చెందిన ఐలియా వాంటర్‌తో బాలీవుడ్ కండల వీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నాడనే రూమర్ల అప్పట్లో బలంగా వినిపించాయి. గాయనిగా బాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన ఈ అందాల భామ ఇక వెండితెరపైన కనిపించడానికి సిద్ధమవుతున్నది.

    మై మిసెస్ ఖన్నా, ఇష్క్ ఇన్ పారిస్ చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు ప్రేమ్ సోని రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో పోలెండ్‌కు చెందిన భక్తురాలి పాత్రలో నటించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఢిల్లీ, మధుర, పోలెండ్ షూట్ చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు జిమ్మి షెగ్రిల్ కీలక పాత్రను పోషించనున్నారట.

    ఐలియా వాంటర్ పాత్ర గురించి మీడియాలో ఓ కథనం ప్రచారంలో ఉంది. భారతీయ సంప్రదాయలంటే ఇష్టపడే యువతిగా నటిస్తున్నారట. ఆమెను కృష్ణ భగవానుడి ప్రేమలో పడిపోతారట. ఈ పాత్ర కోసం హిందీ ఓ మోస్తారుగా మాట్లాడేవారి కోసం వెతుకుతుండగా.. ఐలియా ఉందనే ఆలోచన కలిగింది. దాంతో ఆమెను సంప్రదించగా అందుకు ఆమె సానుకూలతను వ్యక్తం చేశారనేది తాజా సమాచారం.

    Salman Khans girlfriend Iulia Vantur entry into Bollywood

    గాయనిగా ఐలియా హిమేష్ రేషమియా సంగీతం అందించిన ఆప్ సే మౌసికి అనే చిత్రంలో పాట పాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన రేస్ 3 చిత్రంలో మరో పాటను కూడా పాడటం జరిగింది.

    సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌తో అఫైర్ గురించి ఇటీవల మాట్లాడటానికి నిరాకరించింది. నా వ్యక్తిగత జీవితం నా వరకే పరిమితం కావాలనుకొంటున్నాను అని ఆమె స్పష్టం చేసింది.

    సల్మాన్ ఖాన్

    English summary
    Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is all set to become an actor. According to Mumbai Mirror, the Romanian singer has landed her first film. She will next be seen in Prem Soni's film, where she will play the role of a Polish bhakt. It will be shot in Delhi, Mathura and Poland.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 17:05 [IST]
