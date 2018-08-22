 »   » సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ప్రియురాలి బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ.. గమ్మత్తైన పాత్రలో..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is all set to become an actor. According to Mumbai Mirror, the Romanian singer has landed her first film. She will next be seen in Prem Soni's film, where she will play the role of a Polish bhakt. It will be shot in Delhi, Mathura and Poland.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 17:05 [IST]