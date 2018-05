 »   » జీవితంలో విసిగి పోయి.. తండ్రిని కోల్పోయి.. డాబాలో పనిచేస్తున్న నటుడు!

English summary

Bollywood actor Sanjai Mishra, who will next be seen in Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, talks about his experiences in the film industry. Sanjai Mishra is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood with a diverse body of work behind him. However, a few years ago, the actor was so disillusioned that he wanted to give it all up and actually went to Rishikesh where he started working at a dhaba.