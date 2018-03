English summary

Ever since the makers of Simmba announced the film with Ranveer Singh and released the first look poster, there had been various speculations doing the rounds about the film's leading lady. Well all the rumours have now been finally put to end with the makers officially announcing the name of the lucky actress who has bagged this Ranveer Singh starrer. Yes, that's absolutely true! Even before her debut film 'Kedarnath' hits the marque, Sara Ali Khan has bagged her second film. This time, we would get to see her romance Ranveer Singh on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.