I asked Kaveri if she would act in my film. “Only if I can compose the music” She replied firmly. Now that’s confidence! pic.twitter.com/xpDm3V71yM

Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri ready to entry into bollywood. The filmmaker took to Twitter to reveal that he asked Kaveri if she would be interested in acting in his film, but her answer left him stunned. "I asked Kaveri if she would act in my film. 'Only if I can compose the music,' she replied firmly. Now that's confidence," Shekhar Kapur tweeted on Thursday.