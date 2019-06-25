తెలుగు
    హృతిక్ రోషన్ పెళ్లాడింది ముస్లిం అమ్మాయినే కదా... నన్ను టెర్రరిస్ట్ అంటే ఎలా?

    By
    |
    Sunaina Roshan's Boyfriend Ruhail Amin Breaks His Silence || Filmibeat Telugu

    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హృతిక్ రోషన్ సోదరి సునైనా రోషన్ ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో తన కుటుంబంపై సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాను రుహైల్ అమిన్ అనే జర్నలిస్టుతో లవ్ రిలేషన్‌షిప్‌లో ఉన్నానని, అయితే అతడు ముస్లిం కావడం వల్ల తన కుటుంబం అంగీకరించడం లేదని తెలిపారు.

    ఏడాది కాలంగా ఢిల్లీకి చెందిన రుహైల్ ప్రేమలో ఉన్నాను. నా ప్రేమను ఇంట్లో తండ్రి, సోదరుడు అంగీకరించక పోవడానికి కారణం అతడు ముస్లిం మతానికి చెందిన వ్యక్తి కావడమే. అతడిపై టెర్రరిస్ట్ అని ముద్ర వేస్తున్నారు. తన ఫ్యామిలీ వల్ల ఈ విషయంలో నరకం అనుభవిస్తున్నట్లు ఆమె తెలిపారు. తాజాగా సునైనా రోషన్ ప్రియుడు రుహైల్ అమిన్ స్పందించారు.

    నాపై టెర్రరిస్ట్ అని ముద్రవేయడం దారుణం

    నేను ముస్లిం మతానికి చెందిన వ్యక్తిని కావడం వల్లే నాపై టెర్రసిస్ట్ అని ముద్రవేయడం దారుణం. టెర్రరిజానికి మతానికి, ప్రాంతానికి ఎలాంటి సంబంధం ఉండదు అనే విషయం ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ అర్థం చేసుకోవాలి. ఇలా ఆలోచించే వారి తీరు మారాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని... రుహైల్ అమిన్ ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో తెలిపారు.

    హృతిక్ పెళ్లాడింది కూడా ముస్లిం మతానికి చెందిన అమ్మాయినే...

    హృతిక్ రోషన్ కూడా ముస్లిం మతానికి చెందిన అమ్మాయి(సుజానే ఖాన్)ని పెళ్లాడారు. మరి అప్పుడు వారి ఇంట్లో ఎలాంటి సమస్య రాలేదు. కానీ సునైనా ఒక ముస్లిం అబ్బాయి ప్రేమిస్తే ఎందుకు అడ్డుకుంటున్నారు? కొడుకు విషయంలో ఒక రూల్, కూతురు విషయంలో మరొక రూలా? అని రుహైల్ అమిన్ ప్రశ్నించారు.

    ఆమెకు నచ్చినట్లుగా జీవించే అవకాశం ఇవ్వండి

    సునైనా రోషన్‌ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ఆమెకు నచ్చినట్లుగా జీవించే అవకాశం కల్పించాలని కోరుకుతున్నాను. ఆమె నాతో కలిసి కొత్త జీవితం ప్రారంభించాలనుకుంటోంది. ఇందులో తప్పులేదు కాబట్టి వారు ఒప్పుకోవాలని కోరుతున్నాను... అంటూ రుహైల్ అమిన్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    సంచలనం రేపుతున్న రోషన్ ఫ్యామిలీ గొడవ

    ఇంతకు ముందు ఇంటర్వ్యూలో సునైనా రోషన్ మాట్లాడుతూ... తాను ముస్లిం అబ్బాయిని ప్రేమించిన కారణంగా తనను కొట్టి గృహ నిర్భంధం చేశారని వెల్లడించారు. రోషన్ ఫ్యామిలీలో జరుగుతున్న ఈ గొడవపై సునైనా, రుహైల్ మీడియాకు ఎక్కడం దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    Sunaina Roshan responded on her love life and non-acceptance from her family, especially her father. Sunaina mentioned, "Last year and because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. Ruhail Amin, during an interaction with News18, was asked about 'love jihad' with Sunaina Roshan and being called a 'terrorist' as well. He stated, "This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words."
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
